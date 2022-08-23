Search icon
Did you know Karan Johar, SRK convinced Dear Zindagi director to replace lead actress with Alia Bhatt?

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan convinced Gauri Shinde to take Alia Bhatt in her film Dear Zindagi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was appreciated by netizens for her powerful performance in Dear Zindagi which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. But what if we tell you that Alia was never the first choice of the film? Well! Yes, Karan Johar and SRK convinced Gauri Shinde to take Alia in her film.

As per a Bollywood Life report, Alia replaced another actress to play the lead in the film. In an old interview with Rajeev Masand, Alia stated, “I know that there was someone else on board earlier. And then there was a conversation about the film maybe going to me. That's all I know. And the next thing I know that Gauri came to me and we were on board. Now, I don't know whether she got convinced... Maybe because I was young, but it's okay because sometimes your director has to see things a little differently.”

As per the report, Katrina Kaif was the first choice, however, there is no confirmation on the same. Recently, during a conversation with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt opened up on star kids, especially her, being brutally trolled after the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. When asked if such extreme trolling affected her, Alia Bhatt replied, "I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!"

"I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy," Alia added.

 

