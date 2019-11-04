Did you know before Aamir Khan, Kundan Shah had planned 'Forrest Gump' remake with Anil and then Shah Rukh 20 years ago?

Aamir Khan has finally kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The Hindi film is being helmed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and is written by Atul Kulkarni. Lal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Aamir had announced the film earlier this year on his birthday and also had revealed that the film will go on floors in October.

But we came across a news archive which read as "Kundan Shah signs Shah Rukh Khan". It also read as 'Shah Rukh will replace Anil Kapoor as the hero in Kundan Shah's proposed Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.'

Earlier back in 1998, when Kundan was asked by Rediff about the project, he spoke about Anil quitting the film. Talking about the same, the late filmmaker had said, "Anil Kapoor realises the dedication required to make such a film."

He also shared, "See, the stars are an indicator of a film. They are important in the sense that they take the cream of the money and the credit. And this won't change unless the director doesn't become the star of a film." And unless the stars are dedicated. We have moved away from the film though. It will happen when it has to."

Earlier talking about his prep for Lal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had revealed that he would have to lose close to 20 kgs for the film, and he has a specific diet for the same.