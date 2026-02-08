Arjun Rampal was supposed to play a crucial role in Rang De Basanti, but here's why he had to back out of the blockbuster.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal once revealed that he had walked out of the cult-classic Rang De Basanti and said that the reason behind his opting out of the film was filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

When Arjun Rampal confessed that he signed Rang De Basanti

An old clip from the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the show host Karan Johar asking the actor, "Rang De Basanti didn't work out. Is there any problem with Aamir Khan?" Responding to the same, Arjun said, "Well, I think I just had a problem with the director. I was signed for the film; I was supposed to do it. I'd got a new look for the film, designed everything, blocked my dates; that's why I'm sitting on your show today".

Why did Arjun Rampal quit Rang De Basanti?

At this point, KJo interjected, as he said, "So you would have been filming with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra?" Arjun said, "I would have been. But I think it just became very confusing because the director was very confused. Yes, there was a good amount of work that was coming to me, and good work. And I had blocked these dates, so people who were supposed to come to me with that work didn't come".

Arjun Rampal has nothing to do with Aamir Khan?

KJo again probed, "So nothing against Aamir Khan?" Responding to the same, Arjun said, "I would have loved to work with him. I think he's a very good actor. But I think he did have a lot of fears which he kind of wanted to put on the table, which he did. And I hope all those fears are sorted out for him now, and he can go ahead and make his film the way he wants to," KJo said. "I like that smile that you've been trying to conceal. We'll talk about that after the show," he concluded.

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