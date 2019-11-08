Did you know? Anil Kapoor was going to get wifi tattoo on his forehead for 'Pagalpanti'

Anil Kapoor is back as the character of don in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The actor is most popular as don by his Welcome character Majnu bhai. Interestingly, Anil, who is playing the character of wifi bhai, was originally going to be called Jugnu bhai in the film.

More so, Anil Kapoor went on to narrate that the makers had planned a wi-fi tattoo on his forehead for the same. Anil was also going to change his hairstyle to make his character look different from the iconic Majnu bhai.

Revealing the same in an interview to Mid-Day, Anil said, “My character was earlier named Jugnu. My make-up artist, who has been with me for 36 years, and I wanted to make it different from Majnu bhai. So, he suggested that we change my hairstyle and add a wi-fi logo on my forehead. I wasn’t sure about it as creating the logo every day would be a taxing process. So, we decided to name the character Wi-Fi, instead.”

Apart from Pagalpanti, Anil Kapoor will also appear in Malang. The actor has also been finalized for Karan Johar's directorial Takht. He will also play a pivotal role in Abhinav Bindra biopic. The movie will see his pairing with son Harshvardhan Kapoor.