Bollywood

Did you know? An emotional Deepika Padukone broke down while shooting for the very first scene on first day of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak marks her debut as a producer. The film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is being helmed by 'Raazi' director Meghna Gulzar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 12:20 AM IST

After creating a storm with her back to back appearances at MET Gala and Cannes Red Carpet, Deepika Padukone will soon resume shooting for her upcoming next Chhapaak. The actress, who also turns producer with the film, will be seen portraying an acid attack survivor named Malti in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. 

Not many are aware of the fact that Deepika Padukone broke down on the sets of the film on the very first day of the shoot. It was the very first scene for which she was shooting on day one and she couldn't hold back her emotions. A source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife, "The project is an emotional roller-coaster for Deepika. She broke down on the first day of the shoot. It happened when she was shooting for the first scene and having discussions with the filmmaker. However, Deepika was quick to regain her composure and the shoot proceeded nicely."

Chhapaak is based on the real life inspiring story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film's crew has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film which ended on April 19 this year. A few weeks back, Deepika had unveiled the first look of her character Malti on her Instagram page and it had taken the social media by storm. Her unbelievable transformation into an acid attack survivor had left the netizens pretty impressed. 

Though, Deepika doesn't have any release in 2019, she's giving all her attention to Chhapaak which is to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020

