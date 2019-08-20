Did you know? Amitabh Bachchan said yes to 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' because Chiranjeevi called him

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy brings together two megastars - Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Not many people would know that the two people share fondness for each other even in real life, which was quite evident at the teaser launch of their upcoming film.

At the grand launch of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser which was held in Mumbai, Chiranjeevi went on to reveal the story about how Amitabh Bachchan agreed to be part of the mega project which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role of Narasimha Reddy. He went on to say that a phone call was all that it took for Big B to say yes to the project.

"When I was talking to my director, he said there is this role and if we can get AB for it, nothing will be like it. So I called Amitabh sir, and told him about the role, he said, because you have called, I will do it. He immediately said yes. I am working with India's only megastar, I feel fortunate and thankful," Chiranjeevi revealed.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy brings Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Niharika together, apart from Big B and Chiranjeevi. The mega project is produced by another well-known actor Ram Charan and will be presented by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment in Hindi.