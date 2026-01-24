FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo? Filmmaker breaks silence

Vishal Bhardwaj was set to make a film titled Sapna Didi with Deepika Padukone as the underworld queen Rahima Khan and Irrfan Khan in the role of gangster Hussain Ustara. However, following Irrfan Khan’s death and reported creative differences with director Honey Trehan, the film got shelved.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo? Filmmaker breaks silence
O'Romeo and Deepika Padukone with Irrfan Khan
TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday said he didn't think that he needed the permission of gangster Hussain Ustara's family for his upcoming film O'Romeo as he has written the story based on a book whose rights he already owns. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor in the role of Ustara, draws from the story of Hussain Ustara from the journalist-author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. 

"This film is from the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and I’ve taken the rights of this story. I didn’t think (of the permission). The germ of the idea and the characters are same but we've added a lot of fictional elements, that permission Hussain Zaidi sahab has taken or should've taken. I don't think it was needed for me to take the permission because it is based on a book," Bhardwaj told reporters at the trailer launch of the film. 

Ustara's daughter Sanober Shaikh recently said that the filmmaker did not seek their permission to depict her father's life. She has also objected to the romantic angle shown between Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's character. Dimri plays the role of gangster Sapna Didi. Bhardwaj was set to make a film titled Sapna Didi with Deepika Padukone as the underworld queen Rahima Khan and Irrfan Khan in the role of gangster Hussain Ustara. However, following Irrfan Khan’s death and reported creative differences with director Honey Trehan, the film got shelved. 

When asked about making the same film with a different cast earlier, Bhardwaj said, both the movies, Sapna Didi and O'Romeo are different. "That script and the cast was different but this is a different film. This film’s titled O'Romeo and when I first started working on the film I never thought we would have this title. But the story evolved, it (draft) underwent many changes. This film has nothing to do with the earlier film", the director said. 

"The journey of this film started long ago. I took the rights of Hussain Zaidi’s book (Mafia Queens of Mumbai), I had written a foreword for it and I’ve been working on it for many years. The film had many drafts and finally we made this (O'Romeo), he stated, adding he is thankful to producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his unending support. The director said Nadiadwala was very protective of the film and ensured that he had everything that he needed to make the movie possible.

Apart from Shahid and Triptii, O'Romeo features a powerful ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. It is slated for a theatrical release on February 13 during Valentine’s week, and will clash at the box office with Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor-starrer survival thriller Tu Yaa Main.

