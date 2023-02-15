Did Vijay Varma confirm his dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia on Valentine's Day? Reddit is convinced so!

Vijay Bhatia-Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia dating each other began earlier this year when the two actors reportedly spent the New Year together in Goa and a video went viral in which they were seen hugging and kissing each other. Though their faces were not clearly visible, netizens unearthed several other clues linking them.

Vijay and Tamannaah have also been spotted together at various public places since then including at the airport, a beauty award function, and a lunch date. Now, netizens are convinced that Vijay has made his relationship Insta-official with a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories on Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

The Gully Boy actor shared a picture of two pairs of feet facing each other with a red heart in the middle. He didn't tag anyone, but a Reddit user has shared enough clues that the other person in his Story could be none other than the Baahubali actress. The user has shared an old picture of Tamannah from the airport in which she is carrying the same jacket which is visible in Vijay's photo. They also shared a photo from Vijay's mid-November photo gallery when the actor had shared a similar picture of two feet facing each other and tagged Tamannaah in it.

Vijay was last seen in the dark comedy Darlings, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. The film received critical acclaim and the actor's performance was praised in particular. Tamannaah, on the other hand, was seen in two films recently, the social drama Babli Bouncer and the romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. All three films had a direct-to-digital release last year. While Darlings and Plan A Plan B dropped on Netflix, Babli Bouncer was released on Disney+ Hotstar.



READ | Aditya Chopra talks about nepotism in Hindi cinema, says they couldn't make Uday Chopra 'a star': 'Only an audience...'