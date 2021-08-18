Did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif secretly have a 'roka'? Find out the truth here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating each other for some time now. On Wednesday (August 18), the internet was abuzz with chatter that the two actors had a secret ‘roka’ ceremony. Fans of the couple have been flooding social media to get clarification if their favourite actors have indeed been ‘rokafied’.

Well, hate to break it to you, but Katrina’s team have now quashed the rumours and have called the reports as false. The actors who have preferred to keep their personal life under wraps, however, haven't made their relationship official. But, they have been spotted supporting each other on social media, visiting each other's homes and wearing colour-coordinated outfits, keeping their fans guessing about their relationship status.

A while ago, Sonam Kapoor's brother and 'Mirziya' actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed their relationship. On a chat show with Zoom, when Harsh Varrdhan was asked which relationship from the film industry does he believe to be true or a PR move? He replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true" but quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?"

Also read VIRAL! When Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan

In fact, earlier this year, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced that they had contracted COVID in a gap of one day. Later, they two also announced that they had recovered from the virus a day after another.

Additionally, during the promotion of Katrina's upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay, producer Karan Johar had teased the actor by saying, "Inke Ghar Pe Sab Kaushal Mangal Hain", hinting at her rumoured affair with Vicky Kaushal.

Also read Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are together, CONFIRMS actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has films like 'The Immortal Ashwathama', 'Sardar Udham Singh' and a biopic on Sam Manekshaw in the pipeline while Katrina will be seen in 'Sooryavanshi'.