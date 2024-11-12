Varun Dhawan finally spills the beans on Salman Khan's cameo in his upcoming actioner Baby John.

Varun Dhawan is currently impressing everyone with his action-packed performance in Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The actor is all set to feature in another action thriller, Baby John, produced by Atlee. The actor has now spilled the beans on Salman Khan's cameo in the film.

During an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Twitter, Varun Dhawan answered some of the questions from fans about his film and spilled some beans about Salman Khan's cameo. Replying to a fan who asked, “Bhai ka cameo #BabyJohn me Kitne minutes ka hai," Varun shared, “Minutes Nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega #babyjohn #varunsays.” For the unversed Salman had a cameo in Singham Again too but it was merely for 13 seconds that he appeared on screen with Ajay Devgn in the post-credit scene.

Minutes Nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega #babyjohn #varunsays https://t.co/J3T4RFtPDh — VarunDhawan (@Varundvn) November 11, 2024

Soon enough, netizens reacted to the actor's revelation. One of the comments read, "Can't wait to watch Megastar #SalmanKhan cameo in #BabyJohn. Best of luck for the movie." Another user commented, "It means it’s a universe movie where it will be linked with Atlee + Salman collab." One of the users also quipped, "Singham again tara toh NAHI hai na?" The confirmation has left fans eager to watch Salman Khan's Atlee's film.

Helmed by Kalees it serves as a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the title role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, and is produced under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions.

In June 2016, Rohit Shetty planned a Hindi remake of the film, with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar as the frontrunners to play the lead. However, Shetty denied the plans to remake the film. In late April 2020, it was reported that Varun Dhawan was approached to play the lead role in the official Hindi remake of Theri (2016). However, it was undisclosed whether Atlee, the director of the original film, would direct the venture or give the role to someone else. Now. Baby John is all set to release in theatres on December 25.

