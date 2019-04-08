Did Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt ever have a crush on each other? 'Kalank' actors reveal

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are fondly called as 'Varia' by their fans and they are loved for their cute chemistry. From Student of the Year to Kalank, the actors have worked with each other in four films. They are touted as this era's best onscreen duo. Many of them wished to see them as a real-life couple but they are happy in their respective relationships. Varun has been dating Natasha Dalal from a very long time while Alia is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor from the past one year.

Recently, during the promotions of Kalank, Varun and Alia along with Aditya Roy Kapur visited the sets of a radio channel. On the radio show, the RJ, on the behalf of Varia fans asked Varun and Alia if they ever had a crush on each other. Varun was about to go first but then Alia interrupted and said, "There's no need to talk about who all we had a crush on in life. List bahut lambi hai, at least meri toh bahut lambi hai."

But then Varun continued, "Meri nahi hai lambi. I think it's a friendship. When you are very fond of someone, I think there's a lot of care and there's a lot of respect." To which Alia replied, "You think it's a friendship??? Say it is a friendship na. I think it's a friendship means what?"

Varun added, "It's a friendship more than a romantic bond." While Alia concluded the conversation shyly, "I am sure at some point...we will not say it here but mainly in life we are friends...I don't think you can not have a crush.."

We are loving their banter and how!

Talking about Kalank, the film is slated to release on April 17, 2019.