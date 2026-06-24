Did Uorfi Javed take a dig at Alia Bhatt? Says 'English paps bhaav bhi nahi dete'

Uorfi Javed said she has never been invited to Cannes by brands and cannot afford to spend lakhs of rupees to attend the prestigious film festival on her own.

Social media star and actress Uorfi Javed has spoken openly about why she has never attended the Cannes Film Festival, despite being one of the most talked-about internet personalities in India.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Uorfi revealed that several brands have turned her down when it comes to sponsoring a Cannes appearance. She also said that attending the event independently would be too expensive for her.

'I Get Rejected All The Time'

Speaking about missing out on Cannes, Uorfi said, “I get rejected all the time. Cannes is too big for me. Some brands take all these influencers and say that it’s a platform for people who aren’t that well known, whereas you’re already very well known. Like, theek hai, baaki brands ne bhi mana kar diya. Ya toh phir aap paise deke jao, aur mere paas 30–40 lakh barbaad karne ke liye nahi hain. Itne paise toh mere paas hain bhi nahi. Toh nahi ho payega.”

According to Uorfi, brands often choose influencers they feel can benefit more from the exposure, while she has repeatedly been told that she is already a well-known name.

'Maybe God Is Saving Me'

The actress also revealed that she has never received an offer to attend Cannes.

“Nahi aaya. Kabhi nahi aaya. Kabhi nahi. not like I need them. Need ki baat nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai agar mere mann ka ho jaata, tab bhi shayad achha nahi hota. Toh aur bhi achha hai. Shayad Bhagwan mujhe kisi cheez se bacha raha hai. Wahan pe hai hi kya? Chaar feet ka red carpet hai aur English paps hain jo aapko bhaav bhi nahi denge. Aap khud hi jaake pretend karoge. No one gives a damn about you there. So I think maybe God is trying to save me from hurting my big ego. I have an immense ego inside me.”

While making the remarks, Uorfi said she does not see attending Cannes as a necessity and believes everything happens for a reason.

About Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the world's most prestigious film events. Held every year in Cannes, France, it brings together filmmakers, actors, producers and celebrities from across the globe. The festival is known for its film premieres, international networking opportunities and high-profile red carpet appearances.