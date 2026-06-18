Did the PMO write Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar? Rakesh Bedi breaks his silence

Rakesh Bedi revealed that Dhurandhar's popular comic moments were his contribution and laughed off rumours that the franchise's script came from the Prime Minister's Office.

Rakesh Bedi has revealed that some of the most talked-about comic moments in the Dhurandhar films were added because of his suggestions, despite director Aditya Dhar initially wanting to keep the spy thriller completely serious.

Speaking at the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi, the veteran actor opened up about his experience working on the blockbuster franchise and addressed the long-standing rumours surrounding its script.

'Aditya Didn't Want Comedy Initially'

Rakesh shared that Aditya Dhar was hesitant about introducing humour into a film built around espionage, action and violence. However, he believed that a few lighter moments would make the story more engaging for audiences.

Referring to one of the franchise's most viral dialogues, Rakesh recited: "Your b***ocks are very white."

The line, delivered during a scene involving ducks, became one of the unexpected highlights of the film and gained massive popularity online.

The Secret Behind Jameel Jamali

Rakesh played Jameel Jamali, a politician in Pakistan who is eventually revealed to be an undercover Indian agent. The character's true identity remained hidden until the climax, making it one of the biggest twists in the story.

The actor said that he had known about the surprise reveal and his character's journey from the very beginning.

Rakesh Bedi On PMO Script Claims

The actor also responded to claims that the Dhurandhar script had originated from the Prime Minister's Office.

Recalling the rumours, he said: "Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi."

He dismissed the allegations with humour, suggesting that no one would realistically believe that officials from the PMO would come up with such quirky dialogues.

About The Dhurandhar Franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, followed by Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. The franchise stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian operative sent deep into Pakistan to dismantle a terror network. To complete his mission, he infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries into a political family and builds a new identity across the border.

Both films emerged as major box-office successes. While the first instalment reportedly earned ₹1,307 crore worldwide, the sequel crossed ₹1,790 crore globally. The two films are now available for streaming worldwide.