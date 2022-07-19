Did Sushmita Sen unfollow her brother Rajeev Sen after his separation with Charu Asopa? Here's what he said

File Photo

Rajeev Sen has opened up about sister Sushmita Sen not following him on Instagram. He has responded after news broke that Sushmita unfollowed him and was standing by his divorcée Charu Asopa, who is his estranged wife. Regarding the allegations, Rajeev responded by stating clearly that the former Miss Universe never followed him on social media.

Rajeev and Charu Asopa are about to part ways. Since she and Rajeev have been living apart since their 2019 wedding, Ziana, whose parents they are, currently resides with Charu. According to media sources, Sushmita showed her support for Charu following their separation by unfollowing Rajeev on Instagram.

Reacting to this, Rajeev Sen told ETimes, “It is being said by the media that my sister unfollowed me on Instagram. However, the reality is that she never followed me on Instagram. So, this piece of news cracks me up and it needs to be told. Secondly, the only place she is following me is on Twitter and that, too, for long.”

He added that one could question Sushmita Sen about why she followed his estranged wife Charu instead of him on the photo-sharing app. Rajeev also discussed Sushmita dating Lalit Modi throughout the conversation in addition to the foregoing. In response to his sister's trolls, Rajeev supported her by referring to Sushmita as a "self-made woman." In the past, he had claimed not to be aware of Lalit and Sushmita's romance.

On the personal front, IPL founder and former chairman of the sporting league Lalit Modi confirmed on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. His announcement took everyone by surprise when he shared romantic photos of the couple from their recent Maldives and Sardinia vacation.