Did Sonam Kapoor hit out at Kangana Ranaut with THIS cryptic tweet?

Revelations, controversies and allegations, news around Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been about all this and more.

Recently, actor Sonam Kapoor took to her verified Twitter handle to tweet a quote from popular Irish writer, George Bernard Shaw. While in her cryptic tweet she spoke about “wrestling with a pig”, it seems like she was referring to actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been constantly indulging in Twitter spats with fellow industry actors, making revelations and alleging that industry 'insiders' conspired against Sushant and murdered him. Kangana has also spoke out, exposing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

In what seems like Sonam's way of putting out her opinion since a lot of celebrities have spoken and come out in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her latest tweet reads, “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. “ George Bernard Shaw.”

“I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. “ George Bernard Shaw — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 3, 2020

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Chhichhori actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, politicians and celebrities have taken to various social media platforms to express their opinion, make revelations, accuse and clarify their stance on several occasions in the last couple of months.

One among the many being actor Kangana Ranaut, who has made several allegations against actors, filmmakers and recently also accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of threatening her to not return to Mumbai. She had earlier, also accused the Mumbai Police of openly harassing her and said she would not feel safe once she returns to the city.

Earlier, she had also blocked several celebrities including Kubbra Sait, Farah Ali Khan among others. She has also called out individuals who came out in support of Rhea, including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

Several celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu have lashed out at the media for vilifying Rhea and the inappropriateness of the media trial that she has to face.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court passed an order, where it stated that it expects media organisations to exercise restraint in the media coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, as per media reports. The order stated that while publishing or reporting details of the case, the media must show some restraint.