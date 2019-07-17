Did Sidharth Malhotra meet the head of groom kidnapping business in Bihar to prep for 'Jabariya Jodi'?

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to bring to screens his desi avatar in his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. The film is based on the practice of pakadwa shaadis (groom kidnappings). Speculations are rife that while preparing for his role in Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth Malhotra had been introduced to the leader of the pack of men who are in the groom kidnapping business in Bihar, the concept on which the film is based.

The film is inspired from true events and the characters in the film had to be done with exact precision, for which Sidharth had to observe the lifestyle and the mannerisms of men who are actually in the business of kidnapping men, and selling them to the families of the bride. According to the sources, Sid met many people from Bihar who are in the business of kidnapping grooms.

Jabariya Jodi is a film which has been made on the concept of ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’, wherein men are kidnapped, captured randomly from a number of districts, and then married to brides at gunpoint, in the state of Bihar. The whole idea started when poverty-ridden states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, had families where the grooms were demanding high dowry and refusing to get married without taking money.

The film is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they took to fact and fictionalized the story, keeping it as real as possible.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Parineeti Chopra, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi releases on August 2, 2019.