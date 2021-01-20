Did SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathan' director Siddharth Anand slap a crew member? Here's the truth

On Wednesday, various media reports claimed that a massive fight had broken out on the sets of Shah Rukh's comeback film 'Pathan' also starring Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia, between director Siddharth Anand and his junior, an assistant director part of the project.

The reports claimed that Siddharth slapped the assistant director following which the shooting of the film was stalled for an entire day and the junior fired from the job.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Siddharth is known for having a certain temperament on the sets. Given that he's the captain of the ship, he didn't like how a particular assistant was behaving during work. He also wanted all phones to be kept away but the assistant didn't pay heed to any of his requests. He followed the behaviour for some time and then confronted him. That led to a big argument but people thought it was just that. Shooting resumed post that break. The assistant kept abusing Siddharth and bad-mouthing him to other workers on the set. This reached Siddharth and he was furious. He went out and literally slapped the guy who in turn slapped him back. There was huge chaos on the sets and shooting had to be stalled for the day,"

However, a trade source has rubbished all such claims and deemed the information and reports 'inaccurate'.

The trade source was quoted saying, "The report that director Siddharth Anand and an assistant director got into a fight is absolutely baseless and untrue. Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother."

The source added, "The truth of the matter is that a light-man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious. But a junior artist, was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it. Siddharth Anand first instructed the said person to not to do the same as it was highly insensitive. However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That's when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to handover his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That's the plain truth."

"Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect," the source further said.