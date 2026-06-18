Did Sharvari, Sunny Kaushal break up because of her growing fame? Here's what insider claims

It is important to note that neither Sunny nor Sharvari has publicly confirmed the reason behind their reported breakup.

There was a time when Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari were seen as one of Bollywood's promising young couples. The two reportedly began dating around the time they worked together on Kabir Khan's 2020 web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. While their relationship largely remained private, they often made headlines for their rumoured romance.

Sunny Kaushal's Career Journey

Sunny, the younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal, has carved his own path in the industry over the years. Although he earned praise for performances in films such as Gold (2018), Shiddat (2021), Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024), he is yet to achieve the kind of commercial success enjoyed by his elder brother.

Vicky Kaushal's career, meanwhile, continued to soar, especially after the success of Chhaava (2025), which further cemented his position among Bollywood's leading stars.

Did Sharvari's Success Change Things?

According to reports, things began to shift when Sharvari's career took off. Following the success of projects such as Munjya and the Netflix film Maharaj, she emerged as one of the industry's most talked-about young actors. Being associated with Yash Raj Films also added to her growing popularity.

Industry chatter suggests that the difference in their professional trajectories may have affected their relationship. Some insiders have described it as an "Abhimaan-like situation" — a reference to Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1973 classic Abhimaan, where professional jealousy creates tension between a married couple who belong to the same profession.

An insider was quoted as saying, "Sharvari is more famous than Sunny today. So, it kind of made things awkward between the two. And, it is one of the reasons that got them to go their separate ways in 2025."

It is important to note that neither Sunny nor Sharvari has publicly confirmed the reason behind their reported breakup.

Sharvari's Name Linked To Vedang Raina

Sharvari has recently been linked to actor Vedang Raina, her co-star in the romantic partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga. Although the film reportedly underperformed at the box office, rumours about their growing closeness have attracted attention.

Reports claim that Vedang and Sharvari share a "good friendship." Vedang, who was previously linked to actress Khushi Kapoor, has remained tight-lipped about his personal life, as has Sharvari.

As of now, neither Sharvari nor Sunny has addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship status, leaving much of the narrative confined to industry rumours.