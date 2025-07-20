Did Shah Rukh Khan get injured on King set? New report says 'actor suffering injury are...'

The insider added that SRK, who has faced physical strain during shoots in the past, sometimes deals with flare-ups.

Social media buzzed with concern as reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan had suffered a back injury while filming an action scene for his upcoming movie King. The alleged injury was said to have delayed the film’s production, with some sources suggesting that SRK had flown to the United States for treatment and would resume shooting in September.

Amid swirling speculation, a close source clarified to NDTV that Shah Rukh Khan has not sustained any new injury. “The rumours of the actor suffering a back injury on the sets of King are completely 'untrue'.”

The insider added that SRK, who has faced physical strain during shoots in the past, sometimes deals with flare-ups. "He occasionally experiences flare-ups, which require him to visit the US from time to time for treatment and care."

What to Expect from 'King'

King is not just another big-ticket action film, it marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. Though details remain under wraps, the ensemble cast is expected to include big names like Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma.

No official casting or release announcements have been made yet.

Shah Rukh Khan's Recent Projects

Before King, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which released on December 21, 2023. The film starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochar, and Vicky Kaushal.

Prior to that, he led the blockbuster Jawan, directed by Atlee. The action thriller featured a stellar ensemble including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Riddhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Yogi Babu, and Eijaz Khan, among others.