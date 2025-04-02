Shah Rukh Khan, who visited his son in jail one time, was also brutally mobbed by the media. After Aryan Khan was eventually released from jail, Mumbai-based paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared how Shah Rukh was ‘mad’ at the media.

This was a big week for Shah Rukh Khan fans and the paparazzi as the superstar made not one but two airport appearances without the infamous umbrella and hoodie. Shah Rukh Khan has repeatedly been giving the paparazzi a miss since 2001, using umbrellas, hoodies, and overalls to cover his appearances. However, it seems like Shah Rukh Khan is now open to being photographed by the paps again. Many are wondering if this is a subtle way of Shah Rukh Khan finally forgiving the paparazzi for sensationalising Aryan Khan in 2021.

On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport, ditching his umbrella or hoodie, and flaunting his rugged look at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan kept a low profile but still smiled for photos and also interacted with the fans, which he had not done since 2021.

These recent appearances by Shah Rukh Khan have especially gone viral because the superstar has been notoriously hiding his face since 2021. The actor was reportedly angry at the paps for their coverage of Aryan Khan’s arrest in 2021 and has since maintained a distance, rarely posing at airports, events, or parties.

Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 in a ‘drugs on cruise’ case. Shah Rukh Khan, who visited his son in jail one time, was also brutally mobbed by the media. After Aryan Khan was eventually released from jail, Mumbai-based paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared how Shah Rukh was ‘mad’ at the media.

He told Hindi Rush, "After speaking to him, I realised his love for his children, his son Aryan Khan. I, too, have children; if people went around talking ill and negative things about my children, I, too, would feel sad. He was so sad and upset back then, we didn’t care about that. We just kept complaining that SRK doesn’t give us photos and always hides his face. He is mad at the media for what they did to his son."

