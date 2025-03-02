Sandeep emphasized that filmmaking requires innate talent and cannot be learned through books or courses, while cracking the IAS exam requires only studying and dedicating a few years.

The 2023 action drama film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, sparked controversy despite its commercial success. The film faced backlash for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny, with many critics denouncing its portrayal of regressive values. UPSC professor Vikas Divyakirti also chimed in to hurl brickbats at the film, stating that it sets society back 10 years and prioritises financial gain over social responsibility.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently addressed the intense backlash against his film in a recent appearance on the Game Changers podcast. Although he didn't mention names, his comments seemed to be indirectly aimed at a particular IAS officer, whose scathing review had left a strong impression on him, making him feel as if he had committed a grave offense.

Did Sandeep say cracking IAS easier than filmmaking?

While responding to criticism from an IAS officer who condemned Animal, Sandeep countered that cracking the IAS exam requires only studying and dedicating a few years. He emphasized that filmmaking requires innate talent and cannot be learned through books or courses.



“I'm very honest in saying this ki koi unnecessary attack karega na toh 100% gusssa ayegaa (If anyone attacks unnecessarily, there will be anger). I feel that, he is an IAS officer, he studied to become one. What I think is, go to Delhi, get enrolled in an institute, give 2-3 years of your life, you can crack IAS. There will be a limited amount of books, right? You will study 1500 books...you can crack IAS. I'll give you in writing. There is no course, there is no teacher that can make you a filmmaker and a writer,” he said.

What did Vikas Divyakirti say on Animal?

Vikas Divyakirti, who made a cameo appearance as himself in the 2023 film 12th Fail, had strongly criticized the film Animal. "A film like Animal sets our society back by 10 years. Such a film should not have been made. It prioritizes financial gain over social value, showcasing a hero who behaves like an animal. Shouldn't creative endeavors strive for more than just financial success?" he had said on Neelesh Misra's Slow Interview.