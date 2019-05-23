Did Salman Khan unfollow Katrina Kaif on Instagram immediately after following her?

We came across a report of Salman Khan finally following Katrina Kaif on Instagram. However, when we checked, the truth was something else.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship go way back in the year 2005 when they worked together in the film Maine Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? From then, they have shared screen space in movies namely Partner, Hello, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Bharat. In the past 15 years, their friendship has stood the test of time but it stood like a steady rock. Now, they are gearing up for Bharat and are promoting the film together.

Salman rarely follows anyone on his Instagram page and until a few days, he didn't even follow Katrina. Now, after a recently concluded event, the superstar decided to up his Instagram game and the first thing he did was to follow Katrina in the photo-sharing app. A screenshot of this report started making the rounds on the Internet as well.

Check it out:

However, when we scanned Salman's Instagram page, it's shown that the Race 3 actor doesn't follow Katrina at all. Did he unfollow her immediately or was it a false report, one can never know.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Bharat, the film is an adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father. It's directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri. Bharat is set to be an Eid 2019 release and is set to hit the screens on June 5, 2019.

Before Katrina, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was roped in to play the female lead but she opted out due to her wedding with Nick Jonas.