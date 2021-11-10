Did Rolls Royce refuse to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat? Here's what she said

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Did Rolls Royce refuse to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat? Here's what she said

Notably, it was around 10 years ago when it was reported that Mallika Sherawat wanted to buy a Rolls Royce car but the brand refused her.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During an appearance on a chat show, actor Mallika Sherawat opened up about a rumour that Rolls Royce refused to sell a car to her. Calling the rumour 'ridiculous', Mallika said that there were a lot of 'gossip items' about her.

Mallika was speaking to Mandira Bedi on her show 'The Love Laugh Live Show' when Mandira told Mallika about the rumours. To this, Mallika said, "What!? I mean, it's just a rumour. I don’t know, what is the rumour? I really don’t know."

Mallika also went on to scrutinise 'gossip columnists' who call themselves journalists and revealed that one journalist, in particular, targets her because she refuses to give him gifts to write favourable things about her.

Mallika said, "Oh my God, there is this one particular journalist. He lives in Patna or somewhere and he is always writing nonsense about me which is not true. Because he wants gifts and I refuse to indulge in such behaviour." 

Further rubbishing the Rolls Royce rumour, Mallika said, "Can you imagine? So ridiculous! Like, why would a car company refuse to sell you a car?"

Notably, it was around 10 years ago when it was reported that Mallika wanted to buy a Rolls Royce car but the brand refused her. 

On the work front, Mallika had made her debut in a leading role with 'Khwahish' in 2003. She was recently seen in the MX Player series 'Nakaab', which also starred Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode.

Mallika will be next seen in 'RK/RKAY', directed by Rajat Kapoor, co-starring Ranvir Shorey, and Kubbra Sait.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mohammed Siraj ranked no.1 bowler, guess which Indian bowler fell down in ICC’s Top 10 ODI rankings?

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

David Warner thrilled to be back in India as Australia players arrive ahead of 3-match ODI series and 2023 World Cup

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE