Did Rolls Royce refuse to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat? Here's what she said

Notably, it was around 10 years ago when it was reported that Mallika Sherawat wanted to buy a Rolls Royce car but the brand refused her.

During an appearance on a chat show, actor Mallika Sherawat opened up about a rumour that Rolls Royce refused to sell a car to her. Calling the rumour 'ridiculous', Mallika said that there were a lot of 'gossip items' about her.

Mallika was speaking to Mandira Bedi on her show 'The Love Laugh Live Show' when Mandira told Mallika about the rumours. To this, Mallika said, "What!? I mean, it's just a rumour. I don’t know, what is the rumour? I really don’t know."

Mallika also went on to scrutinise 'gossip columnists' who call themselves journalists and revealed that one journalist, in particular, targets her because she refuses to give him gifts to write favourable things about her.

Mallika said, "Oh my God, there is this one particular journalist. He lives in Patna or somewhere and he is always writing nonsense about me which is not true. Because he wants gifts and I refuse to indulge in such behaviour."

Further rubbishing the Rolls Royce rumour, Mallika said, "Can you imagine? So ridiculous! Like, why would a car company refuse to sell you a car?"

On the work front, Mallika had made her debut in a leading role with 'Khwahish' in 2003. She was recently seen in the MX Player series 'Nakaab', which also starred Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode.

Mallika will be next seen in 'RK/RKAY', directed by Rajat Kapoor, co-starring Ranvir Shorey, and Kubbra Sait.