Rekha's exquisite necklace at Siddharth Chopra's wedding bore a striking resemblace to the grand necklace that Priyanka Chopra wore at her own wedding in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday, February 7. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family members and close friends, including veteran actress Rekha. The veteran actress and former Miss World worked together in the 2006 superhero film Krrish, which was headlined by Hrithik Roshan.

Rekha wore an elegant ivory-toned saree and paired the same with a stunning diamond necklace from the famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's jewellery collection. The necklace bore a striking resemblance to the grand necklace that Priyanka Chopra wore at her own Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur in 2018. Thus, the eagle-eyed netizens started wondering if Rekha wore the same necklace that Priyanka Chopra wore at her wedding.

After a Reddit post with the photos of Rekha and Priyanka with the necklaces was shared on the popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip, one netizen wrote, "Most likely, Sabya lent PC that necklace (like they do with bartering), and she returned it after the wedding. Now Rekha gets to wear it", while another added, "PC's has an extra layer but everything else is identical." "It’s very similar but not the same. If you look closely at the top part by the neck the number of chains is different", read another comment.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka ceremony in April 2024 and engagement ceremony in August 2024. The couple were first spotted together at the Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2019. Earlier, Siddharth was set to marry Ishita Kumar in 2019 but then their wedding was called off. In 2014 also, Siddharth was about to tie the knot with Kanika Mathur, but that wedding was also cancelled.