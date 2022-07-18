Did rapper Badshah take an indirect dig at Javed Akhtar?

Badshah

Despite giving some hit party numbers rapper Badshah has faced a fair share of criticism as well. Many members of the audience find his songs 'over-the-top' or sometimes 'repetitive.' However, Badshah has found the best way to tackle such naysayers, by hitting a jibe in a humorous way.

The singer will soon be a guest in a reality show Case Toh Banta Hai, a comedic show hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and social media influencer Kusha Kapila. Along with Badshah, there is an interesting line-up of guests which includes, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and others. In the show, these guests will be held accused of crazy accusations, and they will be present at a hearing which will be judged by Kusha, and Ritesh and Varun will be the lawyers.

In the show promo, we see Badshah facing charges from fake Javed Akhtar (played by Dr Sudesh Bhosle). The fake lyricist mocks Badshah's songs and calls them 'senseless.' Badshah hits back at the lyricist and says "Hum chahe jaise bhi gaane bana rahe hai. Kam se kam apne gaano mein sach toh bol rahe hai. Aapke gaano mein nihayti jooth hota tha." He continues by asserting a line from an iconic song, "Kya dekhte ho...soorat tumhari... woh soorat toh dekh hi nahi raha." After hearing this Sudesh makes a perfect comeback punch by saying, "Hum jagah ki baat kar rahe hai...Surat," and Badshah bursts out laughing.

Watch the show promo here

Even Anil Kapoor takes a dig at Kusha Kapila and mocks her saying "Yeh social media pata nahi apne aap ko kya samajte hai. Even Ritesh Deshmukh adds another punch to it and says, "Kaisa career hai aapka jo net pack khatam hote hi chala jaata hai." Case Toh Banta Hai will stream on Amazon Mini TV from July 29.