Did Priyanka Chopra accidentally reveal she’s having a daughter during ‘Matrix’ promotions? Know here

In an interview, Priyanka expressed her desire for her 'daughter' to not inherit the 'glass ceilings' that her generation was subjected to.

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy. While the couple hasn't revealed the gender of their child, new reports say that it's a girl. Fans discovered a video of Priyanka during the promotion of the recently released The Matrix Resurrections using this piece of information. In a December 2021 interview, Priyanka expressed her desire for her 'daughter' to not inherit the 'glass ceilings' that her generation was subjected to.

It may have appeared like an innocent manner of addressing one's future child at the time, but users on Instagram believe Priyanka knew the sex of the baby at the time, and so said "my daughter."

For the unversed, The couple’s announcement post read as, as "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thankyou so much."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, PeeCee revealed her baby plans with Nick as she told that children are indeed "a big part" of their "desire for the future" and added, "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

When the interviewer pointed out that the two celebrities lead a very busy life, Priyanka's cheeky reply to the international publication will leave you in splits. The actress replied, "No, we’re not too busy to practice." She even mentioned that the couple would be okay to slow down once a child enters their life.

Speaking upon the separation rumours which had surfaced when the global superstar deleted the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile, she said, "It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”