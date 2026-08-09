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Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions? Actress breaks silence on viral video

Preity Zinta has slammed a paparazzo Instagram page for suggesting she ignored Aamir Khan on the sets of KBC 18 while promoting Batwara 1947. Calling it "clickbait content", she clarified she simply didn't see him as she was rushing to catch a flight. The Sunny Deol-led film releases on August 14.

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Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions? Actress breaks silence on viral video
Preity Zinta and Aamir Khan
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Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan will promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947 on the premiere episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, which will air and stream on Monday. One of the videos from the shoot has gone viral on social media, with a paparazzo Instagram page sparking speculation that Preity had ignored Aamir while stepping out of her vanity van. The actress has now hit back at the page, calling the post "clickbait content" and clarifying what happened.

Preity Zinta reacts to viral video

The paparazzo page Filmy Galaxy shared an Instagram video showing Preity stepping out of her vanity van and posing for photographers. Around the same time, Aamir was seen outside his vanity van. Since Preity appeared to walk past without acknowledging him, the page captioned the video, "Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?"

Preity soon responded to the post, objecting to the narrative and explaining that she simply did not notice Aamir at the time. She wrote, "This kind of clickbait content is not cool. I didn’t see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some shots inside & then catch a flight for Batwara 1947 promotions. Next time, pls don't expect me to stop and take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir, so this is not in good taste."

Her clarification comes as the actress gears up for her much-awaited return to Hindi cinema with Batwara 1947.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmygalaxy (@filmygalaxy)

Preity Zinta's comeback after 8 years

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is backed by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the period drama features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Kanikka Kapur.

The film marks Preity’s return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. It also reunites her with Sunny Deol, with whom she has previously shared screen space in films including The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Heroes, among others. Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14 and will face a box office clash with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2.

Apart from Batwara 1947, Preity will also be seen in Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming high-stakes action comedy Vibe. The film marks Kemmu’s second directorial venture after Madgaon Express and also stars Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir. Vibe is slated for a theatrical release on September 18.

READ | Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere episode to promote Batwara 1947

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