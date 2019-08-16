Did Prabhas charge Rs 100 crore as fee for 'Saaho'? Here's the truth

South star Prabhas, who shot to fame and became a household name in the entire country with his stint in SS Rajamouli's two-part franchise Baahubali, is gearing up for the release of his next - Saaho. Two years after the massive success of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the actor will be back on silver screens with his action entertainer which is mounted on a humongous budget.

If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, then Saaho has been made in an approximate budget of between Rs 250 - Rs 300 crore. Not just that, grapevine has it that the leading actor Prabhas has charged Rs 100 crore as fee for the film. Considering the popularity of Prabhas, many even believed the rumours.

Now, the man of the moment himself has cleared the air once and for all. While speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Prabhas was asked if there's any truth to the rumours suggesting that he charged Rs 100 crore for Saaho, the actor told the tabloid, “Bahubali has set the bar high, but Saaho was a Rs 250 crore film, so I knew I couldn’t charge my usual remuneration. I started out with a 20 per cent cut. Then, the film went slightly over and though my friends were ready to pay up, I couldn’t take their money knowing they were putting in so much without thinking of what they’d earn.”

So, contrary to rumours, Prabhas actually took a pay cut of about 20 percent for Saaho. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead opposite him. The movie which is written and directed by Sujeeth, is all set to hit the theatres on August 30.