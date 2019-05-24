Did 'PM Narendra Modi' actor Vivek Oberoi just end up promoting Salman Khan's 'Bharat'?

Vivek Oberoi seems to have unintentionally promoted Salman Khan's upcoming movie Bharat

Election results are out, and Narendra Modi, who was the Prime Minister in the last tenure, has once again been chosen for the ruling government. Various celebrities congratulated PM over his win. Vivek Oberoi, who even plays his character on screen in his movie PM Narendra Modi, had a special wish for NaMo.

However, interestingly, while congratulating Narendra Modi over his win during the Lok Sabha election results, Vivek Oberoi also seems to have promoted Salman Khan's upcoming movie Bharat. 'Please spend less time hating Modi and more time loving 'Bharat'.

"To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe," wrote Vivek Oberoi in his tweet.

Read his tweet here:

To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019

Twitter also reacted in the same way, considering that Vivek had promoted Salman Khan's movie through his tweet. Here are some of the reactions:

Spend more time loving #Bharat? Salman se maar khana hai kya phirse? Yaa gaadi chadwani hai khudpe? — Sahil Shaikh (@iamsahil555) May 23, 2019

Salman aara sambhal ke reh — MUMBAIKAR #kabir (@Kabirmerchant11) May 23, 2019

While Vivek Oberoi's movie PM Narendra Modi has finally released in theatres after a long delay today, Salman Khan's Bharat is scheduled for Eid release. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others in pivotal roles.