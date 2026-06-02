Did Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri ignore Dharna Durga during Maa Behen promotions? The actors break their silence

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have dismissed social media speculation about a viral promotional clip featuring Dharna Durga, saying that ordinary moments are often blown out of proportion online.

A promotional video featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and influencer-actor Dharna Durga recently became the subject of online discussion after some viewers claimed Dharna appeared to be ignored during an interaction.

The clip, shared as part of promotions for the upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, quickly went viral, with social media users dissecting the body language of those involved and speculating about possible tension. As the conversation gained momentum online, both Madhuri and Triptii addressed the controversy.

Speaking to India Today, Triptii suggested that scrutiny around celebrities has become so intense that even ordinary moments are often turned into controversies, especially around a film's release.

Reflecting on the viral discussion, she said, “Whenever I have a film nowadays it happens that when something is about to be released, I am scared of being happy. I ask myself, what will they pick this time? What will they create now? I thought, what will they find in this film? There is nothing. They can’t say anything this time. But they did get hold of something. Some people will go on to do it every time; we can't help it.”

Madhuri also weighed in on the issue, arguing that the difference today is not necessarily that criticism has increased, but that social media has amplified everyone's ability to share opinions instantly.

Commenting on the changing media landscape, she said, “There were people (like that) even then, but they didn’t have a way to express. Today we have that channel; everyone is expressing these days. Everyone is a filmmaker, everyone is a fashionista, and everyone is moral police.”

The actresses maintained that the incident was being interpreted far beyond what actually occurred and suggested that harmless interactions are often magnified online.

Maa Behen marks Madhuri Dixit's latest project and also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the dark comedy-thriller revolves around a single mother and her daughters dealing with an unexpected crisis after a man dies inside their home.

Backed by Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films, the film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4.