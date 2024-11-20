Kriti Sanon drops unseen picture with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, pic goes viral.

Kriti Sanon has been riding high on success with Do Patti, Crew and more. The actress is also grabbing headlines for her dating life. Kriti recently surprised fans as she dropped a photo which fans thinks is her way to confirm her relationship.

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and posted a selfie with Kabir on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive." In the picture, Kriti can be seen clicking the selfie at the beach. The backdrop features a beautiful beach. While Kriti is seen wearing a white shirt with a white-and-blue bralette, Kabir rocked a black t-shirt.

It appears that the rumored couple is vacationing together in Dubai. Just a few days ago, Kabir Bahia shared his solo pictures from the same beach wearing the same outfit and accessories. He captioned the post, “November In Dubai With My Darling!” Sharing some pictures with a tiger statue, Kabir said, “Swipe to Slide 5 To See My Darling.” The location was tagged as The Palm Jumeirah.

The photo is going viral on social media with fans convinced that Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are dating. One of the users wrote, “Another wedding coming up?” Another user commented, “it’s finally official.” Another user wrote, “Hope she stays happy, everyone deserves love.” Another wrote, “they look cute together.” Rumours of Kriti and Kabir's relationship began after pictures and videos of Kriti chilling in Greece with Kabir and her sister Nupur, went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Do Patti, alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film was released on Netflix on October 25. Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti. The actress has been garnering praise for her performance in the film.

With Inputs from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.