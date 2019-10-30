Did Kriti Kharbanda spend her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat?

Kriti Kharbanda celebrated her birthday on October 29, and social media was flooded with messages for her. One of the most awaited wishes was of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat. He took to his Instagram page and shared a cute photo with Kriti and wrote, "Happy Birthday Pretty Kharbanda!! @kriti.kharbanda Here’s to many more crazy days, rickshaw rides, bowling face-offs, football matches and shooting stars!!" To which Kriti replied, "Thanks a ton handsomest!!! U da best!!"

Kriti also commented on his post by writing, "Hahahaha! There’s a reason I say you’re the best! Thank u so much! Time to do the happy dance dressed as minions! Only you’ll get that! u forgot mono deal contests and crazy #shallowgoals !! Again only you know what I mean!"

Check it out below:

During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Kriti was asked about her birthday plans. To which she stated, "I love my job so much that I want to be at work. Since I’m more of a quiet dinner person than a party animal, I was happy to join my co-stars."

When asked if Pulkit planned any surprise, the actor replied, "With Pulkit, I was kind of expecting one. He’s that kind of a guy, not just with me, but with everyone around. Once, when we were shooting, he got gifts for all the women on the set."

However, when asked about what Pulkit gifted her, Kriti decided to keep a mum on it.

Both are paired opposite each other in Pagalpanti.