Khushi Kapoor has lately been dishing out major ethnic fashion goals since she turned bridesmaid at her bestie Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding. Recently, she stunned in a yellow pre-draped saree for her Haldi ceremony and then in a Tarun Tahiliani-designed golden lehenga for her pre-wedding festivities. For the Mehendi ceremony today (December 10, 2024), she arrived in a multi-coloured saree with fine embroidery detailing. Surprisingly, her saree has a close resemblance to the one Kriti Sanon wore at the Navratri celebration in October this year.

Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared a series of pictures flaunting her saree which was styled with a belt cinched to her waist. She accessorised the look with emerald jewels. She opted for a braided hairdo and carried an embroidered handbag to complete her look. “Mehendi Day” she captioned the post. Orry commented, “Ethereal” while Muskan Chanana reacted, “Dead.”

Coming to Kriti Sanon’s look, she styled the saree with a full-sleeved blouse and kept her hair loose. She wore a statement necklace and opted for minimal makeup to complete her look. She posted the pictures of her gorgeous saree on Instagram with the caption that read, “This Heer loves her sarees!” Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire tomorrow, December 11. Khushi has been ecstatic about her bestie’s wedding right from the day she got engaged. The Archies actress turned up at Aaliyah’s bachelorette, bridal shower and pre-wedding functions so far. As the wedding celebrations began, she has been treating her fans with her gorgeous traditional looks. On the professional front, Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and others. She is reported to be featuring opposite Junaid Khan in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama.