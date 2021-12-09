Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sell exclusive wedding footage to an OTT giant for whopping Rs 80 crores?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities are currently underway at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7 to December 10. The couple has kept their marriage ceremony exclusive by not revealing any details about the ceremony and making sure no pictures and videos are leaked on the internet. This is because the couple has reportedly signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime to sell their footage of the wedding festivities to the OTT company.

As per a Mid-Day report, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have apparently sold the telecast rights of their wedding celebrations to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping sum of Rs 80 crore. The guests were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for the wedding ceremony. This is not the first instance that a celebrity couple has decided to sell their wedding pictures or videos.

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sold their wedding pictures to international magazines, People and Hello!. The couple was reportedly paid a staggering 2.5 million dollars (Rs 18 crore) for the exclusive pictures from the event.



The famous Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, popularly known as Brangelina, married in 2014 before parting ways in 2016. The couple's marriage pictures were exclusively featured in the People and Hello! magazines. Brangelina reportedly made $20 million from the deal and later donated the proceeds to a charity.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding is one of the biggest celebrity events of the year. Their fans can't keep calm to see their favourite actors dressed as bride and groom on the D-Day.