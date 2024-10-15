It seems that Kartik Aaryan has spilled the beans about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's climax in his recent interview. Read on to know the details.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2024, after the blockbuster success of the second part two years ago. The horror comedy also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's trailer sparked huge buzz and excitement, Anees Bazmee raised the audiences' curiousity when he said that they have shot two climaxes of the movie. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about the same, he accidentally revealed that Kiara Advani, who was the leading lady in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, might be seen in the threequel's climax.

The Chandu Champion actor said, "Yes, we shot two climaxes for this film so that there's some confusion. In fact, what happened was that when the script came to all of us, except 5 of us, nobody had the last 15 pages. Even the AD (Assistant Director) or production teams had this script, without the climax. When we were shooting with Kiara – oh, sorry – when we were shooting with Vidya ji… (laughs). This isn't live, right? We've shot two climaxes. That's all I'd like to say. This is the first time that I've had to conceal a lot of things. It's a different space, a different film. But there'll be a lot of surprises and you'll enjoy the film when it comes out."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to clash with another much-anticipated film Singham Again. The cop drama is the next part in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and is the threequel to the Singham series headlined by Ajay Devgn. Apart from Ajay, Singham Again also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

