Filmmaker Karan Johar's dramatic weight loss has left fans stunned and sparked rumors about his possible use of Ozempic. The filmmaker has been showcasing his new, slender physique, but remained tight-lipped about his transformation. However, during his recent appearance at IIFA 2025, Johar finally set the record straight, revealing the secret behind his remarkable weight loss journey and debunking rumors that Ozempic played a role in his transformation.



Karan Johar indirectly debunks 'ozempic' rumours

Karan Johar attributed his toned physique to a rigorous lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of "being healthy, eating right, exercising, and doing your best to look good." When probed about his specific routine, Johar playfully dodged the question, saying, "If I share my routine, I'll be giving away my secret." While he sidestepped direct mention of the Ozempic rumors, his responses hinted that his weight loss was the result of dedication and hard work, rather than relying on shortcuts or quick fixes.



Karan Johar at IIFA 2025

Karan graced the green carpet of the event in a stylish avatar and flaunted his weight loss transformation. During his appearance, he also reacted to his past feud with Kartik Aaryan. Sharing his excitement about co-hosting the IIFA 2025 with Kartik, revealing that their on-stage partnership is a precursor to an upcoming movie collaboration. When questioned about their previously reported differences, Karan Johar dismissed the past tensions, saying, "It's all water under the bridge. I'm looking forward to a fantastic 'Dostana' ahead," hinting at a renewed camaraderie and a promising project together.

Karan Johar has a packed slate of upcoming projects. On the production front, he has a high-octane action film in the works, directed by Haneef Adeni of "Marco" fame, which will be made in Hindi and multiple other languages. Additionally, Johar's production house will also back Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and Dhadak 2. Furthermore, Johar is set to return to direction with the highly anticipated period drama, Takht.