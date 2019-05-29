Did Karan Johar accidentally announce the release date of his directorial 'Takht'?

It was last year in the month of August when Karan Johar announced his upcoming directorial titled Takht. The film set against the backdrop of Mughal Era has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Although the film was announced last year, the period flick hasn't gone on floors yet. There were even reports that it might have got shelved, but it's nothing but mere rumours.

Today, Karan took to his Instagram story and shared short videos where his whole team has kickstarted the prep for Takht. In the video, KJo is seen shooting in and around of his offices where glimpses of the set photos are also seen. He also zoomed in the poster, in which the release date is shown as December 2020. Well, that's interesting.

Check it out below:

Talking about the film happening in full swing, a source stated to Pinkvilla, "The team is currently working vigorously to get the research material and everything in place. There's a separate room in Dharma, where they brainstorm and look out for pictures to set up the scenario from the Mughal era, that the film is based on. How the houses were, how the warfare looked like - all of it is being properly looked upon. A huge set will be built in Mumbai and work on that will also begin soon. As of now, Takht will roll out by the end of 2019 or early next year around January 2020."