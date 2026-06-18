Did Kangana Ranaut mock her fans over Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha? Here's the truth behind the viral post

A viral post claiming Kangana Ranaut mocked her fans and called Bharat Bhagya Vidhata her "20th disaster" appears to be fake, with no evidence linking it to the actress's official accounts.

A social media post allegedly shared by actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has gone viral, claiming that she mocked her own fans for promoting Alpha instead of supporting her film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. However, there is no evidence that Kangana ever posted the message, and the screenshot appears to be fabricated.

What Did The Viral Post Claim?

The post, which was widely circulated online and attributed to Kangana, read: "Mere fans #Alpha ko promot karne ki jagah agar #BharatBhagyaVidhata ki tickets buy kar lete aaj meri back to back 20th disaster nahi hoti." It further stated: "Idhar to election ki Tarah modi ji ki bhi help nahi le sakti kyunki unki biopic khud disaster hoti hai."

Kangana Ranaut cooked her fans after #bharatbhhagyaviddhaa disaster verdict pic.twitter.com/HXZjvf0k61 — r (@bekhayalime) June 17, 2026

A social media user sharing the screenshot wrote: "Kangana Ranaut cooked her fans after #bharatbhhagyaviddhaa disaster verdict." The post quickly gained traction, with several users believing it to be genuine.

No Trace Of The Post On Kangana's Official Accounts

Despite the viral claims, there is no indication that Kangana shared any such statement on her verified social media handles. Several users also flagged the screenshot as misleading and urged others not to spread unverified information. One user commented:

"Stop spreading fake news."

At the time of writing, Kangana has neither acknowledged nor reacted to the viral screenshot, further suggesting that the post is fake and has been falsely attributed to her.

About Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, directed by Manoj Tapadia, released in theatres on June 12, 2026. The historical thriller is inspired by the courage shown by the staff of Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks and stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

According to Sacnilk's latest estimates, the film has earned around Rs 5.42 crore net in India in its first five days. The movie reportedly collected approximately Rs 52 lakh on Day 5, indicating a modest performance at the domestic box office amid competition from other releases.