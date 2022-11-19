Did Kajol have a crush on Akshay Kumar? Karan Johar reveals

File photo

In the most recent Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo, Karan Johar referred to Akshay Kumar as Kajol's Bollywood crush. In order to promote her next movie Salaam Venk, Kajal joined in the dance reality show.

A sneak peek from the episode in which Kajol will appear as a show guest alongside the judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi was released by Colors Tv. She and her close friend Karan are seen bonding in the latest video. The two also engaged in a game in which they responded to questions about one another.

Maniesh Paul, the show's host, posed the question to Karan during the game, "Who was Kajol's crush in Bollywood aside from Ajay?" She had a big crush on," Karan retorted, turning a slate on which he had written "Akshay Kumar." \ They also responded to other inquiries, and Kajol then suggested that Karan might perhaps pursue a career as a choreographer.

Since the 1990s, Kajol and Akshay have been among the most well-liked performers. The 1994 film Yeh Dillagi was the only one in which the two collaborated. Earlier, during the Mumbai premiere of the Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar-starring film Henna, Karan revealed how he and Kajol kept on looking for her crush, Akshay.

Karan recalled, “All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other.”

On December 9, 2022, Kajol's Salaam Venky will be shown in theatres.