BOLLYWOOD

Did Jaya Bachchan ‘hate’ Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals 'She saw the film and...'

Now, an old interview with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going viral on social media, where the filmmaker can be seen sharing what went on behind the scenes of the film and why he initially thought Aishwarya Rai's future mother-in-law 'hated' it.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn's 1999 film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, is one of the most loved romantic drama films, even 26 years after its release. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, not only impressed audiences with its storyline but also with the rich culture it showcased and the superhit songs. Now, an old interview with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going viral on social media, where the filmmaker can be seen sharing what went on behind the scenes of the film and why he initially thought Aishwarya Rai's future mother-in-law 'hated' it. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares behind-the-scenes of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

On Star Plus’ talk show Star Talk, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled the surreal time when Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received international acclaim, especially at the Berlin Film Festival. "It was wonderful that it was selected in Berlin, it has now gone to every festival. There were two people responsible for it. One was Dorothy, who came here from Berlin to select a film, and a taxi driver said, ‘Memsahab aap ye picture dekho humare saath.’ He went with her, he sat with her, explained the film to her, and she fell in love with the film."

Did Jaya Bachchan 'hate' Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?

The second person that Sanjay Leela Bhansali credited was none other than Jaya Bachchan. He said, "And there was Jaya Bachchan, who recommended the film very strongly to Berlin. She came and saw the film, and the day she saw the film, she came out, smiled at me, and left." Jaya Bachchan's initial reaction made Sanjay Leela Bhansali think that she hated the film; however, it was the actress who later solved his misunderstanding. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared, “And then she called me one day and said, ‘You thought I hated the film, but my way of saying that I like the film was to recommend it to Berlin and see to it that it goes over there'."

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains a fan favourite to this date and is one of the most celebrated love stories in the film industry.

