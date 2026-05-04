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Did Janhvi Kapoor admit to alcohol addiction? Her team breaks its silence

Janhvi Kapoor’s comments about occasional drinking were misinterpreted as addiction, prompting Amaha to clarify that she spoke as a caregiver, not someone with alcohol dependence.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 04, 2026, 06:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Did Janhvi Kapoor admit to alcohol addiction? Her team breaks its silence
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Janhvi Kapoor recently became a talking point online after parts of her interview about alcohol use were widely circulated and misunderstood. As the discussion picked up, mental health platform Amaha stepped in to clarify that her words had been taken out of context.

Janhvi, who is associated with Amaha’s initiative Off The Rocks, spoke on Raj Shamani’s podcast about addiction from a caregiver’s perspective. She shared how seeing someone close struggle with dependency can emotionally affect families and loved ones.

During the same conversation, she briefly mentioned a phase in her own life during the COVID-19 pandemic when she started drinking more often after going through something traumatic. She explained, “I am not a frequent drinker. I drink maybe every couple of months. But during COVID, there was a phase of one year. I wouldn't say I was addicted or abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life.”

She further admitted, “I felt I needed to get drunk.”

However, Janhvi made it clear that she never saw herself as someone struggling with addiction. She shared that she eventually stopped because she didn’t like how alcohol made her feel physically and mentally. “And I did not like what it was doing to my body. I did not like how I was feeling when I was waking up. That feeling of the hangover gives me the ick,” she said.

After some reports presented her statements as an admission of addiction, Amaha and Off The Rocks released a statement addressing the confusion. They clarified that Janhvi is involved in the conversation as a supporter and caregiver, not as someone who has personally dealt with alcohol dependence.

The organisation also expressed concern over misleading headlines, saying such narratives take away from real stories of people battling addiction and those supporting them. They urged media platforms to handle such sensitive topics responsibly and avoid spreading misinformation just for attention.

In the podcast, Janhvi also spoke about how her understanding of addiction has grown over time. Earlier, she viewed it mainly through worry for loved ones, constantly thinking about whether they were having a good or bad day. With more awareness, she chose to stay away from alcohol for nearly one and a half years.

 

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