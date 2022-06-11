'Did I really deserve it?': Aryan Khan on being 'painted' as international drug dealer

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan broke the silence on being dragged into the drug case and asked valid questions to NCB's deputy director-general (operations) and SIT (Special Investigation Team) head Sanjay Singh. As per the cover story of India Today magazine named, 'Lessons From The Aryan Khan Case,' Sanjay revealed his conversation with Jr Khan. Singh added that he was surprised by Aryan's questions.

Singh asserted that Aryan confessed his thoughts over the case and said, "Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren't these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?"

During his investigation, Sanjay found out Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan also wanted to meet him. Since Sanjay has met the families of other accused, he met Shah Rukh Khan too. The Chak De India actor met with Singh and he raised concerns over Aryan's mental and emotional state. The actor said that his son was apparently not sleeping well, and he had to go to Aryan's room to give him company.

Sanjay added that Shah Rukh Khan expressed the fact that Aryan was 'been vilified,' and he was kept in custody without any specific proof. Singh added that SRK was almost in teary eyes when he said, "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day." On May 27, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.