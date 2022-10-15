Did husband Vicky Kaushal fast on first Karva Chauth with Katrina Kaif? Tiger 3 actor reveals

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

The internet was ablaze with Katrina Kaif's stunning images from her "pehla" Karva Chauth celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal. In an interview, the actress, who celebrated the auspicious day in a Sabyasachi saree, admitted that she was starving and was holding off on breaking her fast until the moon rose.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Katrina said, "I was hungry. (laughs) I have to report to you… everyone had, I mean… all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it's almost like your mind is prepared for what it's expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like 'I'm hungry! I'm really, really hungry!'"

Katrina also spoke about Vicky, "But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't… I'm sure he wouldn't have (let me do it alone), and he didn't even… it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely."

Vicky's upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan is an untitled romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. In addition, he has the upcoming projects Govinda Naam Mera, a comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled movie starring Tripti Dimri, and Sam Bahadur, the upcoming biopic from filmmaker Meghna Gulzar starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. He last appeared in the historical drama Sardar Udham by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

In Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot, Katrina appears with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On November 4, the horror-comedy is scheduled for release. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina will appear in Merry Christmas. Additionally, she possesses Salman Khan's Tiger 3