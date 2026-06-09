Did Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor quit acting? Actor responds to fan's question

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has dismissed speculation about quitting acting, revealing that he has been working on a new film for years and is also producing it.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has addressed speculation surrounding his prolonged absence from the big screen after a social media user questioned whether he had stepped away from acting.

The actor, who was last seen in the Netflix film Thar in 2022, responded after a fan praised his work and encouraged him to continue pursuing films despite not delivering major box-office hits.

Calling Harsh an "extremely talented" actor, the fan suggested that he should keep hustling. The comment prompted the actor to clarify that he has been actively working behind the scenes and has not taken a break from acting.

Responding on X, formerly Twitter, Harsh wrote, "I haven’t stepped back at all. Been working on a new one since the day Thar released. It took five years to get Thar made. It took many years for Vikram to make Bhavesh, and it's taken me two to three years now to finish this film I'm working on, which I finish filming on June 30. I'm also producing it."

The actor went on to explain why his filmography may appear limited compared to other actors who release multiple projects every year. According to him, the kind of films he prefers often require several years of development and production.

"I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year. If you want films like Bhavesh and Thar and AK vs AK/Ray, it's not going to happen once or twice a year. That's just the reality. But thank you, and the new film is the best one yet, 100%. It's extremely unique," he added.

Harsh made his acting debut with the 2016 film Mirzya and later appeared in projects such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, AK vs AK, Ray and Thar. While his films have often received appreciation from a section of viewers, many of them have taken years to reach audiences.

Meanwhile, the actor was previously attached to a biopic based on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. However, after remaining in development for several years, reports suggested that the project was shelved in April 2025.

As of now, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has not officially announced his upcoming film, but his latest statement indicates that the project is nearing completion and that he is involved in it both as an actor and a producer.