Did Hansika Motwani's mother demand Rs 5 lakh per minute from Sohael Kathuriya's family at wedding, read to know why

Hansika Motwani's latest series Love Shaadi Drama covers the dreamy wedding of the actress with Sohael Kathuriya. The duo got married in December 2022, and the series showcases the important events that happened during the wedding festivities. In the latest episode of the series, Hansika's mother, Mona Motwani was seen demanding Rs 5 lakhs from the groom's family.

Mona demanded money from Kathuriyas for being late to the ceremonies. The celebrations went smoothly, but Mona looked disappointed with Soheal's family members. Sr Motwani even complained to ladkewale and said, "I have a humble request to make. Kathurias are people who are very late and Motwani are very punctual. If you come late today, you must pay me Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. I make this request because the inauspicious hour is between 4:30 PM to 6 PM. So I request that you could come a little early."

The episode then showed the surreal moment of the bride Hansika walking towards mandap, and Sohael looking at her in awe. Describing her feelings, Hansika added, "It hit me so hard and I was like ‘I am getting married to the love of my life.’ It was the best feeling. Things are getting real. I am getting married. I don’t know how to explain it. And it was just something so different and I broke down."

Hansika and Sohael exchanged vows on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. She had a dream proposal in Paris in November, photos of which posted on the couple`s social media handles had kept the fans` interest high. If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are childhood friends and have been dating for several years. Hansika debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and went on to be part of the blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial Desamuduru.

