Did Dhurandhar 2 reveal sensitive details on armed forces? Delhi HC asks Centre to examine claims against Ranveer Singh film

A plea in Delhi HC has alleged that certain scenes in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge showed operational methods, tactical procedures and intelligence-related activities in a manner that could affect national security and put undercover agents at risk.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine allegations made by military personnel that the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, disclosed sensitive details related to military and intelligence operations. A Division Bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the petitioner to submit a representation before the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC, and asked the authorities to consider the concerns raised in the plea.

The petition was filed by Deepak Kumar, a personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), through advocate Jagjeet Singh. The plea stated that the petitioner is presently posted at the Force Headquarters of the SSB in RK Puram, New Delhi. According to the counsel for the petitioner, a representation had already been sent on March 23, 2026, to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the CBFC, raising objections regarding the film.

The plea alleged that certain scenes in the movie starring Ranveer Singh showed operational methods, tactical procedures and intelligence-related activities in a manner that could affect national security and put undercover agents at risk. It was argued that the movie depicted certain locations and actions allegedly based on real-life military and intelligence operations too explicitly. According to the petitioner, such portrayals could help hostile agencies identify operational patterns used by Indian forces.

During the hearing, the High Court observed that even if the film was fictional and made for entertainment purposes, the impact of such depictions could not be completely ignored. The Bench disposed of the PIL after directing the authorities to treat the writ petition itself as a representation and take an appropriate decision on the issues raised. The petition had also sought guidelines for "Spy Protocol Movies" and a stay on the screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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