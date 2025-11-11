Did Dharmendra and Hema Malini convert to Islam, change their names to Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn and Ayesha Bi R. Chakraborty to get married? Here's what we know

Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl further mentions that both Dharmendra and Hema Malini changed their names to Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn and Ayesha Bi R. Chakraborty, respectively, and had a hush-hush Nikaah ceremony before their Iyengar wedding.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980. The veteran superstar was already married to Prakash Kaur and a father to four children, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, when he fell in love and married Bollywood's 'Dream Girl'. Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story not only remains one of the film industry's most discussed but also the most complicated love stories.

Did Dharmendra and Hema Malini adopt Muslim names to get married?

Dharmendra is a Hindu, and so, when he married Hema Malini in 1980, many speculated that the couple converted to Islam to tie the knot. Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl further mentions that both Dharmendra and Hema Malini changed their names to Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn and Ayesha Bi R. Chakraborty, respectively, and had a hush-hush Nikaah ceremony before their Iyengar wedding.

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini?

While news reports and books have repeatedly claimed these to be facts, there was a time when Dharmendra put a stop to these rumours once and for all. Dharmendra clarified in an interview with Outlook in 2004, "This allegation is totally incorrect. I am not the kind of man who would change his religion to suit his interests."

Hema Malini had also addressed the media regarding these rumors and had said, “This is extremely personal between us.”

It remains unclear whether Dharmendra and Hema Malini converted to Islam and changed their names to get married to each other.

Is Dharmendra dead?

On Monday, 89-year-old Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital as he faced breathing difficulty. On Tuesday, media houses were quick to report that the veteran superstar has passed away; however, so far, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's teams have refuted such rumours, stating that the actor is responding to the treatment he is receiving.

