'Did come very close to tying the knot once with a professor from the US': Asha Parekh

Headlines

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

'Chanda Mama ab nahi door ke...': PM Modi's message to nation as Chandrayaan-3 makes historic landing on moon

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

AI imagines popular Hollywood comedians as babies

Chandrayan 3: Meet people behind Chandrayan 3 mission

Chandrayan 3: Images from launch to landing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to reunite on-screen after 20 years for Welcome 3: Report

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Did come very close to tying the knot once with a professor from the US': Asha Parekh

During an interaction, veteran actor Asha Patrkh spoke at length about leading a single life.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2019, 03:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2017, when veteran actor Asha Parekh launched her autobiography The Hit Girl, she had revealed about being in love with late filmmaker Nasir Hussain. Asha had said, "Yes, Nasir Saab was the only man I ever loved. It would've been worthless to write an autobiography if I didn't write about the people who mattered in my life."

Now during an interaction with Verve magazine, Asha spoke about leading a single life. She stated, "Staying alone was probably one of the best decisions I made. I was in love with a married man and didn’t want to be a homewrecker so, in retrospect, it was the only choice I had, according to the way I wanted to live my life."

She went on to say, "I know I admitted to being in love with Nasir Hussain in The Hit Girl, but as much as I loved him, I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own. Make no mistake, it wasn’t like I didn’t want to get married."

Asha also shared about getting close with marriage many years back. The Caravan actor revealed, "I did come very close to tying the knot once with a professor from the US. I was visiting him and we were in a cafe at 2 a.m., when he turned to me and nonchalantly said, ‘I have a girlfriend and you’ve come in the way’. It completely caught me off guard. In a way, that was the final straw for me in this whole wedding business. My friend was travelling with me at the time and when I told her that we were returning to India that very instant, she asked me how I wasn’t gutted that I was cutting ties so unceremoniously with the man I was supposed to be marrying. When I gave her the unedited version, she was livid, but I told her to let it go and, with time, got over it myself."

She added, "However, his birthday came around a few months later and I expectantly sent him presents, hoping to give the relationship another shot. When I called him, he began rambling in Gujarati and that seemed odd to me because we normally conversed in English. That’s when I learnt that he was in bed with his girlfriend while talking to me. It upset me, and I took it quite badly for a while, but eventually, I got over it. I am a firm believer of the phrase ‘This too shall pass’. And it did."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

OPPO Reno10 5G vs OnePlus 11 5G

Not Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jailer, but a tiny Rs 15 crore movie is 2023's most profitable Indian film; it made Rs 303 crore

Meet India's youngest billionaire who didn't finish school, to donate half of his wealth, net worth is...

Mukesh Ambani eyes Rs 25000-40000 crore in new move, Reliance Retail files proposal for…

Did change in producer lead to Nora Fatehi replacing Jacqueline Fernandez in Crakk? Here's what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE