Did #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha affect Aamir Khan's film? Trade experts react | Exclusive

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan were two films that were expected to bring new life into Bollywood. These films were expected to end the dull phase of the Hindi film industry. The extended weekend of the Raksha Bandhan festival and Independence Day was a golden ticket for these films. But, to a major shock, all the expectations, hopes, and aspirations went for a toss. LSC and Raksha Bandhan opened at a dismal level, and the films failed big time in surpassing their opening day figures, even on a national holiday like Independence Day.

Aamir Khan's film was been under the radar of netizens, right from the moment, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was showcased. Furious netizens started campaigning against the film with memes, and trends like #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. So, we at DNA reached out to a few noted trade experts to analyse the disappointing fate of Aamir Khan's films.

Renowned trade expert Komal Nahta stated that he is not surprised with the box office collections of Laal Singh Chaddha. He had 'expected.' "As far as Laal Singh Chaddha is concerned, the trailer itself didn't make an impact. It was too slow for people's liking, and I had this feeling that it may not take a great start. It's not fair to spoil anybody's chances, so I didn't write about it, but I was always scared that it might not take a flying start." He continued, "When the film opened at the box office, I didn't expect it to open so low, but I never expected it to open too well also."

Talking about the boycott trend, and whether it has deeply affected LSC, Komal asserted, "The Boycott trend has affected, we can't deny that. But it is a secondary factor. If the film was good, nothing can stop it. Once the film got negative responses from the masses who have seen the film and critics, this boycott trend... worked as a dual force against the film." Komal stated that nowadays, people prefer content over stars, and they will disown sub-standard content straightaway.

Sumit Kadel, another profound trade expert stated that the boycott trend has majorly affected LSC, and unlike Komal, he thinks that the #boycott is the primary factor behind the film's failure. "Regardless of the pros and cons of the film, the audience didn't turn up to watch it. Aamir's last film, Thugs of Hindostan earned Rs 50 crore on day 1, and now LSC has opened to 12 crores only. This is shocking." He further added that Aamir's film couldn't yield much on festivals, and he compared LSC's collection to 2008 Ghajini, "Aamir's Ghajini opened to Rs 9 crores, and 14 years later, LSC is just having Rs 12 crores, the boycott trend has majorly affected the film."

Sumit further added that the actor carries goodwill, he is a brand himself, and his film earning mere 12 crores states that the audience's sentiments are hurt, and it's a fact that social media has badly affected the film. He further added, "The film will wrap under 60-70 crores, and even if it was a bad film, it should have earned a minimum of Rs 100 crores."

Ramesh Bala, a noted trade expert stated that every superstar has to reassess themselves in choosing the project, "I think every star today, has to pick up subjects that will create the excitement among the audience to watch their films in cinemas. They should choose a messy subject, a film that promises overall entertainment with a visual experience, that can't be enjoyed on an OTT platform or TV screen." Bala added that the boycott has affected LSC. Like Komal, he too believes that the subject of the film was the primary factor for its failure. He asserted another valuable point, "Actors should be careful while speaking out in public. They are not required to comment on any other matter. Because we don't how a statement will be taken or interpreted. So, it's better for them to stick to films." Ramesh asserted.