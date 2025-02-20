Before the dramedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi hits cinemas, a 'Kalesh' happened between Bhumi Pednekar and Harsh Gujral during the movie promotions. A few hours later, Arjun Kapoor had to step in to sort it out. Watch the viral video.

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh will soon storm the cinemas with the rom-com, dramedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The movie also stars stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, and it will also mark his Bollywood debut. The star cast is heavily promoting the film across the nation, and amid the back-to-back public appearances, something went wrong between Bhumi and Harsh.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on her Instagram, featuring Arjun, Harsh and herself. In the video, Arjun calls Harsh and says that Bhumi wants to say something to him. When Harsh quips her, she makes a gesture to move away to the other side. With this Harsh instantly tells her, "Main nahi mann raha aapki baat. Log galat samajte hai." Arjun asks Harsh, "Tu kar kya raha tha." Harsh clarifies, "Bhumi ne sirf itna kaha tha ki Arjun ke side mein ja ke naach le, aur main paagalon ke tarah bacho ke saath naach raha tha." Aur isse kya hua? Asks Bhumi, and Arjun, Harsh instantly reply "Kalesh." Bhumi ends the video saying, "Watch their Kalesh on the big screen with Mere Husband Ki Biwi", and she announces the advance booking opening.

Bhumi shared the video with the caption, "Breaking News - Film Marketing Ke Doran Hua Bhumi Aur Harsh Ke Beech Kalesh! Vaise Advance Booking Is Also Open. #MereHusbandKiBiwi."

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassir Aziz, who is known for helming popular comedies, including Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein. This movie marks the reunion of Bhumi and Mudassir after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Harsh Gujral on Arjun Kapoor's relationship status

Comedian Harsh Gujral, who is Arjun Kapoor's co-star in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, recently revealed during a press conference that both he and Arjun Kapoor are currently single. The comedian made a lighthearted remark where he confirmed that Arjun Kapoor is currently not in a relationship, post his breakup with Malaika Arora. Harsh Gujral was quoted as saying, "Mere liye ye sach hai ki mere real life mein abhi ek bhi nahi, main single chal raha hu. Aur Arjun bhai bhi real life mein single chal rahein hai. Toh hum log ye film ke liye kar rahe hai (For me, the truth is that there is no one in my real life right now, I am single. And Arjun bhai is also single in real life. So, we are doing this for the film)." Mere Husband Ki Biwi will release in cinemas on February 21.